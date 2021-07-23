Queen of K Pop CL to finally drop her much awaited first full album 'Alpha' next month

We will get to the point: The 'Queen of K-pop' CL aka Lee Chae Rin is finally making her much-awaited come back next month! Yes, you read it right. According to reports by Export News on July 23, CL has finally set her comeback date with her first full album, 'Alpha'! CL has been teasing us with her new album 'Alpha' for over a year now, however, the release was postponed due to various circumstances.

But it seems like things are finally taking shape in the right direction. CL is set to release 'Alpha' sometime mid-August and preparing for full-fledged promotional activities to promote it. Previously, it was revealed that CL has signed with Kang Daniel's KONNECT Entertainment to manage her work in South Korea. Under this agreement, CL’s own team from Very Cherry will work closely with Konnect Entertainment for promotions and other activities in South Korea. CL had also mentioned that she has worked really hard on 'Alpha' and plans to release it soon and we can finally see the dream turn into fruition!

Meanwhile, last year in October CL released two singles 'HWA' and '5STAR' which solidified her position as a solo singer. In particular, this comeback is highly anticipated as this is CL's first full-length solo album! We cannot wait! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on 'Alpha' and 'CL'.

