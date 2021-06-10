Queen of Kpop, CL, is the first Korean artist to be featured on cover page of Germany’s magazine 032c

CL has shown her power yet again. Read more to find out!

CL is the first Korean artist to be featured on the front cover page of the German magazine called ‘032c’. This magazine, which is published in Berlin, has featured famous celebrities like Tom Cruise, Rihanna and even Kristen Stewart in the past. CL looks fiery in a blazing red suit with long hair and chopped bangs as she poses in an old street of Seoul with a dangerous yet powerful gaze.

The 032c magazine works on issues of contemporary art, fashion and politics. It releases issues bi-annually every summer and winter in the English language. It has been critically acclaimed for its quirky design and visuals. The 2021 summer issue was released on June 9 and covered CL on the front page. It talks about CL becoming a rap queen after being part of the popular girl group 2NE1 showing that she still is a leader and maintains her dominance in the industry. Lee Chae Rin, whose stage name is CL, debuted in the popular group 2NE1 which is one of the best selling girl groups till date. She made solo debut in 2013 with the single ‘The Baddest Female’. Her 2016 single ‘Lifted’ led her to become the first female Korean solo artist to be on the Billboard Hot 100. CL is said to be the queen of K-pop for her enrapturing stage presence. After 2NE1 disbanded, she left YG and has continued to soar as a solo artist and become a global superstar.

Currently, CL is preparing for her album ‘+ALPHA+’ and will be a producer on a survival program named ‘Super Band 2’ on JTBC.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

How much do you love CL? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1032c

Share your comment ×