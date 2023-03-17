Queen Maker: Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri are wrapped in the dangerous world of politics in the first trailer

Netflix announced this on March 17th and released a teaser poster and teaser trailer for 'Queen Maker'. 'Queen Maker' is a Netflix series depicting the story of Hwang Do Hee, who is an image-making genius and who was in control of the strategic planning office of a large company, jumps into the election board to make Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer who has lived like a weed, called the rhinoceros of justice, the mayor of Seoul.

The poster:

In the published poster, Hwang Do Hee (Kim Hee Ae), who has a calm and solid feeling, and Oh Kyung Suk (Moon So Ri), who has an intense and challenging look, catch the eye of two people with a contrasting atmosphere. 'Queen Maker' is a work planned by Moon Ji Young from 2018, and the title 'Queen Maker' is titled 'Queen Maker', focusing on Hwang Do Hee, who entered politics to make the 'Queen' of the election board, and Oh Kyung Suk, who is becoming a queen.

Director:

Director Oh Jin Seok aroused curiosity about the drama by revealing, "I wanted to make a work that even those who are not interested in politics at all can enjoy enough by watching the style and acting of each character regardless of genre."

The trailer:

The trailer released together shows Hwang Do Hee, who is a genius in image making and a former member of the future strategy planning office of the large conglomerate Eunsung Group, and Oh Kyung Sook, a human rights lawyer who shouts ‘never die,’ holding hands for the Seoul mayoral election. Hwang Do Hee, who recognized Oh Kyung Sook's star nature from her instinctive sense to create dramatic moments and straight-line ball without filtering, leads her field as the general manager of the camp to make Oh Kyung Sook a 'queen' among candidates who are good at show business called elections.

Baek Jae Min (Ryu Soo Young), another Seoul mayoral candidate who says, “The public is a weak people in performance,” and Son Young Sim (Seo Yi Sook), the chairman of Eunsung Group, aiming a long gun at Hwang Do Hee, whom he once cared for, and various figures competing fiercely in the election, show strong performances.

