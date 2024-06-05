Queen of Tears cast including Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won and more reunite for Blu-ray content filming; See PIC

Queen of Tears is one of the most successful K-dramas starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. It became the most-watched drama by the network. Even after several days of the drama coming to an end, it has been setting several records for itself. The series also got two additional episodes as it became a global hit.

Queen of Tears cast comes together for Blu-ray commentary filming

On June 5, Park Sung Hoon took to Instagram and shared a photo with the entire cast including Kim Ji Won, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Joo Bin and Kwak Dong Yeon. The stars had reunited for the filming of the Blu-ray. The Blu-ray edition of Queen of Tears would include commentaries by Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun and more cast members.

Preview photos of pictures from the wedding scene and more have also been making rounds on the internet. The cast will be doing commentary on the scenes and fun questions and comments from the fans. See the preview pictures below.

More about Queen of Tears

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women; and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love. But things aren't easy for them as they are surrounded by family and business politics.

