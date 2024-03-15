Queen of Tears episode 3 teaser: Kim Ji Won-Kim Soo Hyun get nervous over spending night together in same room

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun premiered on March 9. The drama quickly grabbed the attention of the global audience because of its unconventional plot and the chemistry between the actors. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes. Kim Soo Hyun has worked on projects like The Producers, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and My Love From the Star.

Queen of Tears episode 3 teaser featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

On March 15, tvN shared the teaser and stills for episode 3 of their romance comedy Queen of Tears which is set to air on March 16, Saturday. The stills revealed a nervous Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun as they share a bed. Interestingly, their characters have been married for three years but due to the turbulence with work and marriage, the couple use separate rooms. The latest teaser also gave a preview of the flashback when the two shared a room for the first time and the excitement they felt that night. Here is a look.

More about Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also play on important roles in the drama.

Advertisement

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Beauty and Mr. Romantic poster: Im Soo Hyang and Ji Hyun Woo pose with happy family in new romance drama