Queen of Tears first look: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer rom-com confirms March release

Queen of Tears is an upcoming romance comedy featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won which will be released in March this year. Anticipation for the drama runs high as the two popular stars will be will be appearing together for a drama which surrounds business and life. Here is the first look released on January 10.

On January 10 tvN released the first look of the Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears. They also confirmed that the drama will be released in March. The picture revealed the two actors sitting together in each other's arms as they read a book.

More about Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy. The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women and more and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more have directed the series.

