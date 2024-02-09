Queen of Tears: Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun are couple ready to inherit big conglomerate in character poster

Queen of Tears starring Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun will be released this March. The drama is a romance comedy which tells the story of a business heiress and a legal advisor who marry each other for convenience and try to make it work. Kim Ji Won is known for her roles in Descendants of the Sun, Fight for My Way, My Liberation Notes and more. Kim So Hyun has been a part of hit dramas like My Love from the Stars, The Producers, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and more.

Queen of Tears character poster starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won

On February 9, tvN released the character posters for their upcoming romance comedy Queen of Tears. Kim Ji Won will play the rich chaebol heiress who will be inheriting a supermarket chain. The caption on her poster reads, "Trust only me. I will not make you cry." Kim Soo Hyun takes on the role of a legal director who is set to marry her. His caption reads, "Trust only you? I am crazy for believing those words."

More about Queen of Tears

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy.

Advertisement

The script is written by Park Ji Eun who has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star, and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and more, and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more have directed the series.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears teaser OUT: Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won's romantic drama confirms March 9 premiere