Queen of Tears' Kim Ji Won to hold first fanmeeting BE MY ONE in June; Details here

Kim Ji Won who recently took the main role in Queen of Tears along with Kim Soo Hyun would be holding her first fan meeting in June. The actress made her debut in 2011. She is best known for her work in My Liberation Notes, Fight for My Way, Descendants of the Sun and Queen of Tears. Here are the details of her upcoming fanmeeting.

Kim Ji Won to hold fanmeeting BE MY ONE on June 22 June

On May 3, Kim Ji Won's agency announced that the actress would be holding her first-ever fanmeeting, BE MY ONE, on June 6, 2024. The event will be held at Shinkard SOLpay Square LiveShop from 6 pm KST which is 2:30 pm IST. See the poster below.

More about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won started off in 2011 with the drama High Kick! The Revenge of the Short Legged and the film What's Up. She has impressed viewers with her acting in various dramas like Descendants of the Sun and The Heirs as she took the supporting roles. She is best known for Fight for My Way and My Liberation Notes. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Her latest drama Queen of Tears became a super hit as it surpassed the viewership ratings of Crash Landing on You and also became tvN's most-watched show. Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. Two additional episodes will be airing on May 4 and 5. The actors will be answering fan questions and reading witty comments from fans in the upcoming episodes.

Kim Ji Won took on the role of Hong Hae In who is the heiress of the Queen's departmental store. She is a cold and logical person who deep inside has a kind heart. Kim Ji Won and Kim Soo Hyun take on the main roles in the drama.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Wonderland poster: Bae Suzy, Park Bo Gum, Choi Woo Shik and more are connected through stimulated services in sci-fi film