Kim Soo Hyun, the celebrated South Korean actor who recently gained immense popularity with the K-drama Queen of Tears, has announced an Asia tour. The actor will be touring after 10 whole years since 2014. Titled EYES ON YOU, the tour will kick off in Japan, and the dates have also been released.

Kim Soo Hyun announces Asia fan tour

On May 2, 2024, a Korean media outlet confirmed that Kim Soo Hyun would be going on an Asia tour to meet his fans across different countries. This is the first time in 10 years that the actor will be going on a tour, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

The tour will kick off in Japan, and the other countries will be announced at a later date when the venues have been finalized. The fan meeting will be held in Pia Arena MM for two days. On June 22, 2024, the fan meeting will be held at 17:00, and on June 23, 2024, at 16:00.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The plot of the K-drama follows the relationship between Baek Hyun Woo, a competent lawyer from an ordinary family, and Hong Hae In, a chaebol heiress. However, their marriage starts to fall apart due to their differences in family and financial backgrounds. But after Hong Hae In is diagnosed with a chronic disease, their love for each other rekindles.

The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You. Directed by Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won, the show has 16 episodes in total. The final episode of the show aired on April 28, 2024, and garnered a rating of 24.9 percent across South Korea.