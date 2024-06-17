Kim Soo Hyun, the celebrated K-drama actor announced that he would be holding fan meetings across various cities from different countries a couple of weeks back. Titled EYES ON YOU, he successfully held the first event in Bangkok, Thailand, and celebrated the event by posting a picture with his fans.

Kim Soo Hyun kicks off EYES ON YOU fanmeeting in Bangkok

On June 17, 2024, Kim Soo Hyun uploaded a picture on his personal Instagram with the caption Bangkok, indicating that he had finished his first fan meeting event. The show was sold out and had audiences at maximum capacity in the venue. Moreover, over 100 reporters were present. He started the show by singing the song Sorry, Hate, Love by Crush from the K-drama Queen of Tears.

Furthermore, the actor engaged in various activities with his fans and played various games. He also revealed many behind-the-scenes stories to the fans during the shooting of Queen of Tears. He also went on to connect with the fans by saying various phrases in Thai.

The event is part of his ongoing Asia tour titled EYES ON YOU which was announced a few days back. This is the first time in 10 years that the actor is going on a tour, as the last time he held one was back in 2014. After he gained immense popularity through his K-drama roles, he held fan meetings across 6 countries, which included Taiwan, China, Japan, Singapore, and Thailand.

Advertisement

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Following Kim Soo Hyun’s role in Queen of Tears, the actor garnered a lot of attention from fans and non-fans alike. The ensemble cast also includes Kwak Dong Yeon, Park Sung Hoon, Yoon Bomi, Lee Joo Bin, and more. Park Ji Eun is the writer of the series, renowned for her previous exceptional work in K-dramas like The Producers, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and Crash Landing on You.

The actor previously worked in various renowned K-dramas such as My Love From the Star, The Producers, It Okay to Not Be Okay, One Ordinary Day, Dream High, and more. The next date for the fan meeting will be held on June 22, 2024, in Japan.

ALSO READ: BABYMONSTER announces July comeback with first teaser for upcoming new single titled RSVP