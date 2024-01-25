Queen of Tear's Kim Soo Hyun to appear on You Quiz on the Block; marks first variety show appearance in 7 years

Queen of Tears is an upcoming romance comedy which will be featuring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won. Anticipation runs high as fans eagerly wait to see the chemistry unfold between the two popular actors. Love from the Star and It's Okay to Not Be Okay actor Kim Soo Hyun will be appearing as a guest in the hit variety show You Quiz on the Block. Here are the details.

Queen of Tear's Kin Soo Hyun to make appearance on Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho's You Quiz on the Block

Kim Soo Hyun who is known for dramas like Love From Another Star, The Producers and It's Okay to Not Be Okay will be making a guest appearance on You Quiz on the Block. This will mark his first appearance on a variety show in 7 years. The episode is scheduled to air in March. The actor will be starring in the upcoming drama Queen of Tears along with Kim Ji Won.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won has been confirmed to release this March 16.

Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won will be taking on the lead roles in the business romance drama. Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon will also be taking on important roles in this romantic comedy. The series tells the story of Baek Hyun Woo who is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Due to circumstances, they marry each other and try to maintain it.

The script for Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun. She has previously worked on hits like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, My Love From the Star and more. Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women and more and Jang Young Woo known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more have directed the series.

