Queen Of Tears’ Lee Joo Bin reveals Kim Soo Hyun, Park Sung Hoon and Kwak Dong Yeon as most active cast members in group chat

Queen of Tears made headlines as one of the highest-rated K-dramas in the history of tvN. Additionally, it became one of the most followed K-dramas of 2024 so far nationally and internationally with fans eagerly waiting for every new episode. The K-drama finally concluded on April 28, 2024.

Lee Joo Bin during an interview recently shared the cast member who was most active in the Queen of Tears chat room. It was Park Sung Hoon, but he was not the only one.

Lee Joo Bin dishes reveals Park Sung Hoon is most active in group chat, along with Kim Soo Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon

Queen of Tears stars Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the leads as Baek Hyun Woo and Hong Hae In, a married couple whose marriage is going through a crisis. Lee Joo Bin played Cheon Da Hye, Hong Hae In’s sister-in-law, and Hong Soo Cheol’s (Kwak Dong Yeon) wife.

In a recent interview, Lee Joo Bin sat down and talked about Queen of Tears. When the interviewer asked her whether the cast still is in touch, she replied in the affirmative.

Lee Joo Bin went on to say that past few days their group chat was a bit quiet and during another interview, someone asked why it had not been active, they all said they would try to be more talkative in the chat, and they did.

Lee Joo Bin also revealed who was the most active in the Queen of Tears group chat. The actress revealed that Park Sung Hoon seems to be the most active and he keeps sharing things. She also added Kim Soo Hyun and Kwak Dong Yeon along with Park Sung Hoon converse a lot in the group chat and they frequently show up.

Lee Joo Bin shares about Kim Ji Won

When asked about Kim Ji Won, Lee Joo Bin shared she comes and reacts here and there which she points she finds adorable. The actress shared that Kim Ji Won looks sharp but in reality, she is adorable and caring. Lee Joo Bin added that her reactions are mostly short like laughs, ‘daebak’, ‘for real’, ‘good good’, and so on.

Lee Joo Bin further thanked fans and audiences for their love and support for the show and noted she was lucky to be part of Queen of Tears.

