Queen of Tears star Kim Ji Won announces schedule of her first Asia fan meeting tour BE MY ONE; Know dates and venues

Kim Ji Won, the popular actress who won innumerable hearts with her recent lead role in the major hit K-drama Queen of Tears is embarking on her first fan meeting tour.

In new developments, Kim Ji Won has finally announced the dates and venues of her BE MY ONE fan meeting tour in Asia. The actress will make stops in the biggest cities like Tokyo, Bangkok, and more.

Kim Ji Won announced her fan meeting tour on May 17 called BE MY ONE beginning with two meetings in Seoul on June 22 and 23 at the Shinhan Card SOLPay Square Livehall. On May 28, 2024, the dates and venues in Asia were announced for the fan meeting.

Kim Ji Won will be embarking on her first Asia fan meeting tour in 7 cities around the continent. Kim Ji Won's first stop will be on July 7, 2024, in Osaka followed by Tokyo on July 10, 2024. The actress will then meet her fans in Taipei on July 21, 2024, Sunday.

The meeting will go on then to August first stop in Manila, Philippines on August 3, moving on next to Macau, China on August 17, 2024. Kim Ji Won will make her last two stops on August 24 in Bangkok and Jakarta on August 31, 2024.

Know more about Kim Ji Won

Kim Ji Won is one of the top actresses hailing from the South Korean industry with a number of famous K-dramas in her filmography.

She recently played the role of Hong Hae In in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Soo Hyun who was seen as Baek Hyun Woo. This role set Kim Ji Won apart and earned her immense popularity worldwide establishing as her one of the biggest actresses. BE MY ONE fan meeting is expected to be a great gift to her fans internationally.

Some of her other popular K-dramas are My Liberation Notes, Fight For My Way, Lovestruck in The City, Descendants of the Sun, and Arthdal Chronicles.

