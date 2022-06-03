‘Queendom 2’ FINALE: THIS girl group unexpectedly win the competition

On Mnet's 'Queendom 2', which aired on June 2, WJSN splendidly decorated the final live broadcast stage to determine the final winning team and took the top spot, becoming the winner of this popular show. WJSN's finale song was created by leader and rapper Exy's called 'AURA'. Exy wrote and composed the songs for the finale, demonstrating her musical capabilities She said, "I want to show a perfect WJSN song," raising expectations.

WJSN who won the first place shed tears and said, "We cannot believe. We are so grateful to the fans who have supported us." Exy continued, "Thank you for empathising with the artist's challenge and passion. We will believe in our potential and become a better artist." After successfully completing 'Queendom 2', WJSN will hold '2022 WJSN CONCERT "WONDERLAND" in Seoul on June11 and 12.

In other news, On June 3, Starship Entertainment unexpectedly released an image of Coming Soon, announcing WJSN's comeback. The subtle colour waves in the image create a refreshing and touching feeling. They also announced their comeback date of July 5th with the phrase 'WJSN COMING SOON', announcing their inclusion in the summer comeback lineup.

WJSN was formed by Starship Entertainment and Yuehua Entertainment. The group debuted on February 25, 2016, with the extended play ‘Would You Like?’ and with twelve members: Seola, Xuanyi, Bona, Exy, Soobin, Luda, Dawon, Eunseo, Cheng Xiao, Meiqi, Yeoreum and Dayoung. In July 2016, WJSN added a thirteenth member, Yeonjung, to the group.

