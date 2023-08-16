Queendom Puzzle finale: H1-KEY's Hwiseo, CLC's Yeeun, more in EL7Z UP lineup, social media accounts launched

Queendom Puzzle has revealed the final lineup of the group EL7Z UP including H1-KEY's Hwiseo, CLC's Yeeun, and more. The K-pop idol group project features female idols from active girl groups and solo artists. On August 15, during the finale episode of the survival show, 7 members for the final lineup were chosen and the group's official social media profiles have also been launched. Find out who all made it to the new group's final lineup.

Queendom Puzzle: EL7Z UP final lineup

On June 13, Mnet premiered the third season of Queendom which was entirely different in terms of formation and concept from its last two seasons. The final lineup of the new girl group was announced on August 15 which includes:

H1-KEY’s Hwiseo woo!ah!’s Nana PURPLE KISS’s Yuki Former Lovelyz member Kei WJSN’s Yeoreum Rocket Punch’s Yeonhee CLC’s Yeeun

The spin-off of the popular survival program Queendom which is known as Queendom Puzzle, picked idols from different active K-pop girl groups and solo female artists to form a seven-member global group. The concept behind this project was to bring them all together like solving pieces of a Puzzle and so the group's name is EL7Z UP. Mnet has now officially launched Twitter and Instagram profiles for the group's social media activity on the same day of the finale.

About the seven members of EL7Z UP

The idol who ranked No. 7 was Yeeun, she is known as the main rapper of the Cube Entertainment group CLC that is currently under the Superbell Company. Yeonhee of Rocket Punch is the group leader who ranked no. 6. Ranking no. 5 was WJSN's Yeoreum, a singer and rapper under Starship Entertainment. Former Lovelyz member Kei was the main vocalist of the group until its disbandment, she is currently a solo artist and ranked at no. 4 on the survival show. Yuki also made it to the lineup at rank no. 3, she is a Japanese rapper, singer, and songwriter under MAMAMOO's agency RBW. The idol who made it to the lineup at rank no. 2 was woo!ah! leader Nana who is also an actress and has appeared in web series called Mimicus. The vocalist and rapper of HI-KEY! who made it at the top of the lineup was Hwiseo.

