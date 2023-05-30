Queendom Puzzle unveils mind-blowing artist lineup with Lovelyz’s Kei, WJSN’s Yeoreum, MOMOLAND's JooE, more

Queendom Puzzle, the highly anticipated music competition show, has set the stage for an epic battle among some of the industry's top female artists. With the recent release of the group teaser and artist profiles, fans are excited over the star-studded lineup and what's in store for the upcoming season.

Queendom Puzzle

Mnet's 'Queendom Puzzle' is a derivative variety show inspired by the popular program 'Queendom.' It aims to assemble a formidable global project girl group by selecting members from active girl groups and female artists, piecing them together like a puzzle.

Meet the Queens

Queendom Puzzle has introduced the participating artists through captivating profiles that give us a glimpse into their musical journeys and unique talents. Each artist brings her charm and distinct style to the competition, promising a diverse and captivating lineup that keeps viewers hooked throughout the show.

The roster of artists includes Yeeun formerly of CLC; JooE formerly of MOMOLAND; Fye (Fyeqoodgurl) formerly of BNK48; Kei from Lovelyz; Weeekly’s Jihan, Lee Soojin, Soeun, and Zoa; Jiwon, Bora, and Chaerin from Cherry Bullet; Jiwoo and Yoon Seoyeon from tripleS; Nana and Wooyeon from woo!ah!; Riina and Hwiseo from H1-KEY; Sangah from LIGHTSUM; Yeoreum from WJSN; Yuki from PURPLE KISS; Suyun, Yeonhee, and Takahashi Juri from Rocket Punch; Dohwa (Chanmi) from AOA; Elly from Weki Meki; and Shiroma Miru, a former contestant of ‘Produce 48’ and member of NMB48.

An epic battle awaits

As the artist lineup for Queendom Puzzle has been unveiled, fans are eagerly anticipating the fierce competition that lies ahead. With each participant bringing her unique talents, stage presence, and dedicated fan base, the show promises to be a battleground of extraordinary performances and unforgettable moments.

The diverse range of artists ensures that the competition will be a thrilling spectacle, with genres spanning from powerful vocals to mesmerizing dance routines and everything in between. Viewers can expect jaw-dropping collaborations, intense rivalries, and awe-inspiring stages that will leave them on the edge of their seats.

Accompanied by an enchanting group photograph featuring the artists alongside MC Girls' Generation's Taeyeon, ‘Queendom Puzzle’ has unveiled individual profiles for all 26 contestants. These profiles provide key details such as the artist's birthdate, Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI), vocal, rap, dance, and stage presence abilities, remarkable skills, and notable keywords that define their artistry.

