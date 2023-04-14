Queenmaker Early Review: Kim Hee Ae dons problem solver hat in classic elite society drama

Name: Queenmaker

Premiere date: 14 April 2023

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, Seo Yi Sook

Director: Oh Jin Seok

Writer: Moon Ji Young

Number of episodes: 11

Genre: Political drama, Legal

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Queenmaker Storyline

Kim Hee Ae plays the role of Hwang Do Hee, a woman who has risen from nothing to become the backbone of the Eunsung Group which rules in South Korea. She takes care of all their dirty business and strategically clears their name in the media for more business. Hwang Do Hee comes across Lawyer Oh Seung Sook (Moon So Ri), who vouches for human rights as she is seen protesting. The two end up forming an alliance in order to make the latter, the Mayor of Seoul. Ryu Soo Young as Baek Jae Min is one of the many hurdles in their path as he decides to be a mayoral candidate himself. He is also the Eunsung Group’s chairman’s son-in-law.

Opinion on Queenmaker

A quick look at the show would take you back to Kim Hee Ae’s famed days as Ji Seonu, the family doctor who is cheated on by her husband and decides to take revenge. She is just as upright and determined but seemingly hiding her fears under the mask as in ‘The World of the Married’. However, in ‘Queenmaker’, as Hwang Do Hee, she teeters on the edge of her physically and mentally challenging job’s high seat, about to trip over any second. The show plunges itself into political pulls right from the get-go as Hwang Do Hee becomes the mastermind behind Eunsung Group’s exceeding trouble.

Class differences and the mindset of the rich, especially the chaebols in the Korean world are very apparent throughout the run. Hwang Do Hee, very used to the crass and cunning setting, is unfazed and business-minded throughout but the change that Oh Seung Sook’s entrance in her life brings is indeed an interesting plot for you to tune into. The show turns women into allies and foes very swiftly and very cleverly, balancing the politics on its tips as a Moyaoral run takes centre stage.

If you’re looking for something new, this one probably isn’t it. But if you’re looking for something to scoff about for it’s a very political show through and through, you might want to check out ‘Queenmaker’.

