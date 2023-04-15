Queenmaker Review: Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri bring fresh perspective to female-centric political narrative

Name: Queenmaker

Premiere date: 14 April 2023

Cast: Kim Hee Ae, Moon So Ri, Ryu Soo Young, Seo Yi Sook

Director: Oh Jin Seok

Writer: Moon Ji Young

Number of episodes: 11

Genre: Political drama, Legal

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

'Queenmaker' is a drama produced with a total of 11 episodes. Hwang Do Hee (Kim Hee Ae), an image-making genius who was in control of the strategic planning office of a conglomerate, jumps into the election board to make human rights lawyer Oh Kyung Sook (Moon So Ri), who is called the rhinoceros of justice and has lived out of the spotlight, the mayor of Seoul.

Queenmaker’s storyline:

'Queenmaker' begins by shedding light on Hwang Do Hee (played by Kim Hee Ae), a 'fixer' who takes care of the abuse and accidents of the owner family of Eunsung Group. In this process, 'Queenmaker' depicts incidents and accidents within the Eunsung Group that are based on actual events. In particular, the scandal is brought to the center of the drama, and when the public's feelings toward the Eunseong group do not improve, the first part is devoted to highlighting Hwang Do Hee's powerful figure, who solves the problem through flashy media play and viral.

Kim Hee Ae and Moon So Ri’s relationship:

In this process, the presence of Hwang Do Hee and Oh Kyung Sook (Moon So Ri), who seem to be incompatible like water and oil, are also highlighted. Oh Kyung Sook is a labor rights lawyer from Seoul City Council, and is nicknamed 'the rhinoceros of justice' because of her fiery personality in the political world. She makes her first appearance as a high-altitude sit-in to protest the unfair dismissal of irregular workers by the Eunseong Group. The sharp battle of nerves between Hwang Do Hee and Oh Kyung Sook in the beginning is a factor that enhances the fun of the drama.

The villains of the drama:

In this drama, the main villain is also made up of women. At first, Hwang Do Hee treated her like her master, but as she started helping Oh Kyung Suk's election campaign, the antipode was that Son Yeong Sim (Seo Yi Suk), the absolute power of the Eunseong group, was also a woman. Of course, Baek Jae Min (Ryu Soo Young), the opposite candidate for Oh Kyung Sook's election campaign, is male, but since Baek Jae Min is Son Young Sim's son-in-law, the central narrative of 'Queenmaker' is formed by women fighting for power.

Kim Hee Ae’s purpose:

In particular, Hwang Do Hee's purpose is not to achieve the justice of Oh Kyung Sook, but to take revenge on the Eunseong group, so the point of watching whether the relationship between the enemy and the enemy who joined hands to achieve a common goal affects the development of the play is to make 'Queenmaker' more interesting. Contrary to previous political dramas with male-centered narratives, 'Queenmaker' has female characters at the main point. Interest is focused on whether this part can be felt as fresh fun rather than a foreign element to viewers.

