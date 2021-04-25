  1. Home
Queer Eye & the show’s famous 5 RETURN to Texas as they begin S6 filming; See their hilarious announcement

Queer Eye is returning with season 6 and judges of the show Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk recently retunred to Texas to begin filming.
The popular Netflix show Queer Eye is coming back! The streaming platform’s biggest shows  Instagram announced on Friday that the Fab Five -- Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness and Bobby Berk -- have resumed filming season 6 of their hit reality show. In the picture they used to announce the news, the five stars could be seen standing in front of a billboard that reads "Queer Eyes Full Hearts Can't Lose."

 

"Let’s try this again y’all! We’re SO EXCITED to step our cowboy boots back in Austin to film Queer Eye: Texas! Can’t wait to bring more smiles (and tears) to your faces!" the caption read. If you didn’t know, production was previously shut down last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Berk and Porowski also posted the news on their Instagrams, while fashion France and Brown shared it on their Instagram Stories. 

 

Brown, however, couldn't help but make a note about Texas and their legislation. It's an exciting time for the Queer Eye stars, who since pausing production have shared some happy news. At the end of December, Van Ness revealed that he married London-born model Mark Peacock. Amid reflecting on 2021, JVN wrote on Instagram, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

 

Meanwhile, France shared earlier this month that he and his husband, Rob, expecting their first child together, a baby boy, via surrogate this summer. "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!!" Tan wrote. "No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic. With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer. Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

 

Credits :Getty Images, Instagram

