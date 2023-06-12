Quiz: Are BTS members your dinner dates? Cook up a lavish spread and we’ll let you know

BTS consists of 7 members- RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and they debuted on June 13, 2013. Since then, the K-pop group has been on an upward route. With writing music for different age groups as they grew up themselves to create songs that don’t deter from hard-hitting topics like mental health, academic pressure, societal pressure, vanity, and more. They have always been loved for their words, even by non-Koreans, who are moved by the meaning in the translations itself.

BTS’ activities:

BTS has been not only dominating the music industry but also the variety show industry. On the other hand, BIGHIT MUSIC introduced BTS during their debut activities. via an online platform known as YouTube, which was relatively simple to broadcast. As a result, it became an opportunity for worldwide fans to get to know BTS better. BTS has been using YouTube to promote its own video content, Run BTS, since 2015. From the beginning of the members' debut to the present, the channel Bangtan TV, which launched in December 2012 prior to their debut, has been brimming with various charms.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: 10 Years with BTS: RM express his feelings in a letter; Jimin says ‘I teared up watching Jin on Suchwita’