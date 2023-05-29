Quiz: Are Stray Kids members your best friends? Choose some delicious treats and we’ll let you know
Stray Kids will be making their comeback soon and they are known to be amazing friends so take the quiz to see if the 4th generation K-Pop group are your best friends.
Key Highlight
-
Stray Kids are known for their chaotic personalities and fans love them for their funny antics
-
Take the quiz to see if Stray Kids love your choice of dishes.
Through the 2017 reality show of the same name, JYP Entertainment formed the South Korean boy band Stray Kids. There are eight people in the group: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Initially a nine-piece bunch, part Woojin left because of undisclosed individual reasons in October 2019. In January 2018, Stray Kids released their pre-EP mixtape. On March 25, they released the EP I Am Not, followed by the other two EPs in the I Am series, I Am Who and I Am You.
Stray Kids’ comeback:
Stray Kids will deliver their third album '5-STAR' on June second. Before this, high-quality teaser content like teaser images from ‘UNVEIL: TRACK' for a comeback were raised when its mash-up videos were released. On May 29th, the title melody 'Special' MV secret, similar to a blockbuster film trailer, was first delivered on the authority YouTube channel. The stunning visual splendor that dominates the atmosphere in the teaser draws attention. While Lee Know is encircled by a baffling gathering, the individuals complete a 'special' activity to end what is happening.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
ALSO READ: Lee Mi Joo, Lee Yi Kyung’s dating rumors: Hangout with Yoo’s cast look at shocking evidence of alleged couple
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Snapchat
A BMM graduate, Anoushka has been writing professionally for over 2 years. K-Pop and K-Dramas consume her day and she...Read more