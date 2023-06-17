Quiz: Are Stray Kids' members your best friends? Choose some refreshing drinks and we’ll let you know
Stray Kids members are known to be fun and down-to-earth so take the quiz to see if the 4th K-Pop group are your best friends, based on your drink choices.
Stray Kids are known for their chaotic personalities and fans love them for their funny antics
Take the quiz to see if Stray Kids love your choice of drinks.
Through the 2017 reality show of the same name, JYP Entertainment formed the talented boy band Stray Kids. There are eight people in the group: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. Woojin left the group in October 2019 for personal reasons that have not been disclosed. The members of the group themselves came up with the idea for the group's name, Stray Kids. It was originally about a lost child who wants to follow their dreams, but it later became about finding a unique way to work together.
Stray Kids’ activities:
On the weekly fandom chart of K-POP RADAR, a chart show about K-pop that airs across the United States, Stray Kids came in first place. S-Class by Stray Kids topped the chart this week. During the second week of June, the Stray Kids music video for S-Class exceeded 43.53 million views. When compared to the average number of followers for K-pop artists, which is 2,600, the number of Spotify followers increased by approximately 120,000.
Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:
