Quiz: Are Stray Kids your best friends? Choose some fun sports to play and we’ll let you know

Stray Kids members have a big fandom for not only their music and performance, but also their friendly personalities and comedic timings. Read ahead to know more.

Key Highlight

  • Stray Kids are known for their chaotic personalities and fans love them for their funny antics
  • Take the quiz to see if Stray Kids love your choice of sporty games.

Stray Kids is a group formed by JYP Entertainment through a survival show. There are 8 members- Bangchan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, I.N. Originally, they had Woojin included but he left the group in 2019. They debuted on March 25 2019 with EP I Am Not and title track District 9. They are known to be fun for their songs that created their own genre and are known to make noise genre fun while their dance and performances have received a lot of attention as they catch eyes for the way they bring concepts to life. 

Stray Kids’ activities: 

They are currently working towards their June comeback with the album 5-STAR, which will contain the musical personality of Stray Kids. They, once again, wrote their own songs- which was written by 3RACHA- the producer trio consisting of Bangchan, Changbin and Han. The title song is called Special and other songs are Great Man, ITEM, Super Bowl, TOPLINE (Feat. Tiger JK),'DLC, Let's Die, Crash, 'FNF', Youtiful, THE SOUND (Korean Ver.) and Time Out.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

