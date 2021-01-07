QUIZ: Can you guess the BTS Bangtan Bomb title with just a screenshot?

Have you watched all the BTS' Bangtan Bombs carefully? Take this quiz and find out.

It is a treat to be a BTS fan. When the members are not setting the stage on fire with their performances and dropping new music videos, the group keeps the ARMY engaged with a number of other entertaining activities. From shows like Bon Voyage to their tour documentaries, and Run BTS, fans are treated to new content every week. One such featurette is BTS' Bangtan Bombs. The videos, shared on the YouTube channel Bangtan Bomb, features clips of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook from various events. This includes their tours, Grammys, making of music videos and a lot more! With so much content out there, we decided to test BTS ARMYs' knowledge on the Bangtan Bomb. If you think you are the biggest fan of BTS, guess the title of the BTS Bangtan Bomb video based on a mere screenshot and nab your crown. Take the test below:

What was your score? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Bangtan Bomb

