QUIZ: Can you guess the BTS moment, event or performance based on their outfits?

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have been giving us style goals for years now. However, can you guess the event that they were at or the BTS MVs based on their outfits?

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most stylish boy groups today. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook have unique style statements that help each member standout while complementing each other well. Over the years, the group's style has evolved to be more colourful, bold, gender fluid and comfortable. While we all have a few of their best looks bookmarked in our style file, there are a few outfits that stood out. But how closely have you observed the Bangtan Boys' outfits?

This quiz features a potpourri of pictures from events, appearances, photoshoots and music videos. Take the quiz and let us know in the comments below your score!

Meanwhile, BTS has been away from the spotlight following the 35th Golden Disc Awards. At the awards show, BTS won four categories. This includes Album of the Year (Daesang), for Map of the Soul: 7, Album Division Bonsang (Best Album), Curaprox Golden Disc Most Popular Artist and Digital Song Division Bonsang.

ALSO READ: Put together a date night and we'll tell you which BTS member would kiss you under the mistletoe on Christmas

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×