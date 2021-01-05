QUIZ: Can you guess the K drama from 2020 based on these random pictures?

The year 2020 saw many K-drama win viewers' hearts. But have you watched the most popular one? Take this quiz and find out.

The year that went by saw a potpourri of dramas hitting the small screen. There were actors like Lee Min Ho and Kim Soo Hyun making their small screen comeback following their compulsory military training. And then there were stars like Lee Do Hyun and Kim Seon Ho who swept K-drama fans off their feet with their performances in 18 Again and Start-Up, respectively. There was drama, action, romance, music and a lot more than that! But have you watched them all?

We've curated a quiz featuring few of the most popular dramas from 2020 and we challenge you to take this quiz and let us know if you know all the dramas in the quiz!

Have you got them all right? Let us know your score in the comments below.

The upcoming year will see a number of dramas in the making. This includes Song Joong Ki's Vincenzo, Youth (inspired by BTS), BLACKPINK member Jisoo's Snowdrop, Hospital Playlist 2, Sisyphus: The Myth, Pachinko and many more.

