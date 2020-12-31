QUIZ: Can you guess the K drama actor based on his smile?

Do you think you can identify a K-drama actor by just a smile? Take this test and prove it!

There is no denying that the South Korean entertainment industry boasts of talented actors. From Lee Min Ho, Park Seo Joon to

Hyun Bin and Song Joong Ki, the industry has produced some of the best actors. While we bow down to their talents, one cannot argue that the first feature that draws us to these stars are their mesmerising smile. We know we've fallen head over heels every time these actors have curved their lips into a sweet smile. After all, Start-Up star was deemed as the Dimple Prince due to his smile!

However, how well do you know their smiles? Well, take this quiz and find out!

What was your score? Let us know in the comments below. While you are at it, tell us which Oppa's smile leaves a warm fuzzy feeling in your tummy!

With the year coming to an end, we hope 2021 brings us more reasons to smile and more Oppas on the small screen to lose our hearts to! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

