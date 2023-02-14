Quiz: Choose a cute outfit and we’ll reveal if BTS’ V aka Taehyung will be your date for Valentine’s Day

V is a member of the boy band BTS . Since his debut with the group in 2013, V has released three solo tracks under their name— ‘Stigma’ in 2016, ‘Singularity’ in 2018, and ‘Inner Child’ in 2020—all of which charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He appeared on the soundtrack for the television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth in 2016 and released his first independent song, the self-composed ‘Scenery’, in 2019.

From February 6th to February 12th, V took first place in the 'K-Pop Male Idol Ranking' vote conducted by 'Nehan', a popular Japanese idol ranking site, and kept the top spot for 98 consecutive weeks. V also imprinted his shining presence as an actor by holding the No. 1 spot for 94 consecutive weeks in the poll for 'Korean Actors in their 20s' on the popular Korean actor ranking site.

Since the hot craze of the Korean Wave began in Japan, V recorded the highest number of mentions among Korean entertainers in SNS such as Google and Twitter in Japan as well as in various popularity ranking polls, securing public popularity, and activities in Japan are highly anticipated. V is also in the limelight in Japan as a multi-entertainer, such as a singer, actor, and entertainer. In the 2016 drama 'Hwarang', he played the role of 'Hanseong', who was pure like an angel, and showed off his cute charm.

The drama 'Hwarang' is still gaining popularity as V's appearance on various platforms, including Japanese airwaves. The Japanese broadcasting station TBS airs the drama 'Hwarang' several times, and it boasts first place in viewer ratings every time.