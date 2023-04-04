Quiz: Choose a few tasty desserts and we’ll reveal if GOT7’s BamBam will be going on a ‘sweet’ date with you

BamBam is a Thai rapper and singer based in South Korea, and a member of the boy band GOT7. On this day, the story of BamBam's first full-length solo album 'Sour & Sweet' continued. BamBam was surprised to hear that the music video would be filmed in Athens, Greece. Here, when Kim Tae Gyun boasted, “BamBam told me to come to Thailand,” Yoo Min Sang appealed, “I want to go to Greece.” BamBam, who heard this, trembled and said, "There is no power there (Greece)."

This album contains a total of 8 songs, including the title song of the same name, 'Sour & Sweet', adding to the fun of listening. When asked about his favorite song, BamBam revealed that it was ‘TIPPY TOE’ and explained, "It's a song I've been writing since 2021. I've been there for a long time, so I'm attached to it. I wrote it with a little LA feel." When asked if it was difficult to write lyrics in Korean, BamBam said, "I looked at a dictionary and used a translator a lot." It made me wonder.

