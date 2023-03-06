QUIZ: Choose a fun outfit and we’ll reveal if you will going on a sporty date with BTS’ V

BTS’ V is a member of BTS and is known to be the vocalist, visual and dancer of the group. He has received a lot of love and attention for his sharp looks but are swept away by his deep voice. His child-like wonder and cute personality has the members and fans loving him even more.

BTS' V's 'Christmas Tree' surpassed 245 million streams in the shortest time in K-OST history on Spotify, the world's largest music platform. V's 'Christmas Tree' surpassed 245 million streaming on Spotify on February 27, and is recording 248 million as of March 5. 'Christmas Tree' was selected as the number one 'most streamed K-OST' at the year-end settlement of Spotify in 2022, proving its global popularity and sound source power. The most streamed K-OST on Spotify is 'Sweet Night' at No. 1, and 'Christmas Tree' at No. 2, both of which are V's solo songs.

'Christmas Tree' is the first Korean OST to enter the Billboard singles main chart, HOT 100, and the first Korean solo song to debut at no. 1. V won the OST of the Year award at the 'PAK Awards' in Brazil and the Best OST award at the 'DDU Korean Drama Awards' for 'Christmas Tree', solidifying his position as the 'King of OSTs that can be trusted and listened to' and raising the status of K-OSTs. In Korea, he became the first male idol solo to top the Melon Weekly Popularity Award for 4 consecutive weeks, and also charted in the 2022 Melon Annual TOP100, setting the highest record for a male idol solo.

