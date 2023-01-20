Quiz: Choose a fun outfit and we’ll reveal if your fashion choices are similar to BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope made his debut as a member of BTS in 2013, under BIGHIT Entertainment. J-Hope released his first solo mixtape, Hope World, in 2018. It was received positively by critics and peaked at number 38 on the US Billboard 200, the highest-charting album by a Korean solo artist at the time. He became the first member of BTS to enter the Billboard Hot 100 as a soloist in 2019, when his single Chicken Noodle Soup, featuring singer Becky G, debuted at number 81. In 2022, J-Hope released his debut studio album Jack in the Box.

On January 18th, US Billboard reported that J-Hope's jumpsuit will be auctioned to raise money for MusicCares which is a charity organization under the Recording Academy, which hosts the US Grammy Awards, and holds a charity auction every year with items from world-class artists to help musicians in financial and medical crises. Artists contributing to this charity auction include J-Hope, The Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, Rolling Stone, Bob Dylan, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Eagles guitarist Don Felder, Ozzy Osbourne, Sting, Elton John, and Barbara Streisand. , Kylie Minogue, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez, K. Perry, Harry Styles, and Daft Punk.

On January 18th, J-Hope posted several photos on his Instagram. J-Hope took a selfie in an airplane seat. He drew attention as he left the country wearing a wallet, pants, and wallet from luxury company Louis Vuitton. Also, wearing a beanie hat and showing off a cute visual, it caught the eye. On January 19th, BTS J-Hope was invited to the Louis Vuitton Fall/Winter 2023 men's fashion show held during Paris Fashion Week to watch the event.

Fans filled the streets hundreds of meters on both sides of Saint-Germain from the morning to see J-Hope from afar. Fans who had waited for J-Hope for a long time outside the venue chanted J-Hope's name as his vehicle pulled out.