QUIZ: Choose a fun outfit inspired by ITZY’s comebacks and we’ll reveal which member is your bestie

ITZY is a South Korean girl group formed by JYP Entertainment and consisting of members Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna. They debuted on February 12, 2019, with the release of their single album It'z Different. Their accolades include Rookie of the Year at the 34th Golden Disc Awards, New Artist of the Year at the 9th Gaon Chart Music Awards and 2019 Melon Music Awards, Best New Female Artist at the 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards, and the New Artist Award at the 29th Seoul Music Awards; they are the first K-pop girl group to achieve such a Rookie Grand Slam.

ITZY's initial releases:

ITZY released their second EP, It'z Me, and its lead single Wannabe. Featuring production from Sophie and Oliver Heldens, the EP saw the group experiment with EDM sounds while continuing to explore lyrical themes of freedom, self-confidence, and individuality. It'z Me debuted at number one on South Korea's Gaon Album Chart, making it the group's first number one album in the country. It also debuted at number five on the Billboard World Albums chart, their highest position on the chart at the time. The group went on to achieve eight music show wins with Wannabe. On August 17, 2020, ITZY released Not Shy, their third EP, as well as the music video for the lead single of the same name. Although it featured ITZY's signature teen crush pop sound, the album marked a lyrical shift as the group transitioned from singing about themes of independence and self-love to tipping their toes into the waters of singing about love. The EP debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart with sales of over 219,048 units, their second release to top the chart. ITZY promoted Not Shy on music shows, achieving five wins.

ITZY's recent activities:

On July 15, ITZY released their fifth EP Checkmate and its lead single Sneakers. It was also announced that they will hold their first world tour, titled the Checkmate World Tour, with the first shows in Seoul on August 6 and 7. ITZY released their second Japanese single Blah Blah Blah on October 5 and their first English single Boys Like You on October 21.