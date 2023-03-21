Quiz: Choose a gorgeous outfit and we’ll reveal which BTS member is your movie/dinner date

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.

BTS showed off their presence as the most successful K-pop solo singers of 2022. According to research, Jin ranked 16th with the single album 'The Astronaut' in the Initial Chodong ranking of idol released albums in 2022, the highest ranking as an idol solo singer and the highest rank. In addition, Jin's ‘The Astronaut’ also ranked 6th in 2022 K-pop music video views per week (excluding promotional views), showing off his worldwide influence by ranking at the top for his solo career. Jin's popularity is hot not only in Korea, but also in the US and Japan, which rank first and second in the world in terms of music market size.

