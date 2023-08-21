Quiz: Choose a gorgeous outfit and we’ll reveal which BTS member will be your picnic date

BTS has 7 members: RM, SUGA, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They debuted in 2013 and since their debut, they have been growing exponentially as a global group. They have sung songs with themes like social justice, self-love, OCD, sadness, past hurts, love and more. The multiple genres and languages have brought new fans over the years as their lyrics transcended borders and languages.

BTS’ activities:

BTS showed their popularity through Billboard’s recent charts that talked about top non-english songs on Hot100 and the second biggest language that hit the no.1s was BTS. Over the years, BTS has accumulated many top ranks on Hot100. Songs like Fake Love, Boy With Luv, ON, Life Goes On, My Universe (with Coldplay), Jimin’s solo song Like Crazy and Jungkook’s solo debut Seven. These songs got them right behind Spanish, which had 19 songs in the top 10 of Hot100.

