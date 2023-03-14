Quiz: Choose a pretty outfit and we’ll reveal which BTS member will be giving you a gift on White Day

White Day is celebrated on March 14 where the women receive gifts from their partners which is a reciprocation from Valentines Day where the women give gifts to their significant other in South Korea. It is a beautiful and fun day for couples.

On March 14th, a video titled 'Message from Jin: Mar 2023' was posted on the BTS YouTube channel 'Bangtan TV'. This video is the third video message that Jin prepared in advance for fans while he was digesting his schedule in Argentina last year, before enlisting in the military. In the video, Jin said, “I came to visit you in March as well. You guys probably weren't crying because you missed me. Of course not, but I wanted to say this at least once,” he said. “There is White Day in March. I came to deliver candy to you today,” he said, touching the audience. Jin shyly said, "I'm in Argentina to stand on stage with Coldplay."

