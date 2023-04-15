Quiz: Choose a unique outfit and we’ll reveal if your date with BTS’ Jungkook will be adventurous or romantic

On April 10th, Chairman Bang Si Hyuk of HYBE revealed a photo of Jungkook and producer Andrew Watt together. Andrew Watt won the 'Producer of the Year' award at the 63rd 'Grammy Awards'. At the 65th Grammy Awards held in February, he won trophies in two categories, Best Rock Album and Best Metal Performance.

Jungkook:

Scooter Braun, CEO of HYBE America, also posted photos and videos of Jungkook in the studio with Andrew Watt on his social media handles and said, "It's always fun to witness history" and said, "This is the moment." BTS has released solo albums with members such as Jin, J-Hope, RM, and Jimin. SUGA will release his 1st regular album 'D-DAY' on April 21st, and it is known that V and Jungkook are also preparing for their solo debut. Accordingly, expectations are raised as to whether Jungkook will collaborate on a solo album with Andrew Watt.

