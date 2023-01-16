Quiz: Choose an outfit and we’ll reveal if SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan will invite you to his birthday party

Seungkwan is a South Korean singer and entertainer under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN and is a member of the Vocal Team subunit. He is also part of the special unit BSS alongside Hoshi and DK. Apart from his group's activities, Seungkwan is known as an entertainment figure for his active participation in Korean variety shows such as Unexpected Q, Prison Life of Fools, and Idol Dictation Contest.

According to Pledis Entertainment, the agency, SEVENTEEN’s music video for the title song ‘Hot’ on their 4th regular album ‘Face the Sun’ released in May last year exceeded 100 million on January 14th. This is the first achievement in seven and a half months, and it is a new record of reaching 100 million views in the shortest period among SEVENTEEN’s music videos.

Hot is a song that expresses Seventeen's will to move forward courageously enough to face the scorching sun head-on. The main concept of the 'Hot' music video is 'Shoot the Sun', expressing SEVENTEEN’s determination and ambition contained in the 4th regular album 'Face the Sun'. Pledis Entertainment, the agency, explained, "The music video, which contains a more free and unconventional image of SEVENTEEN, shows the provocative yet bold energy of SEVENTEEN.

The agency Pledis Entertainment posted a teaser image on SEVENTEEN official social media handles on January 9th. According to this, Boo Seok Soon will release the first single album on February 6th. This is Boo Seok Soon's new release after about 5 years since their digital single 'Unstoppable' released in March 2018. The teaser image contains an intense red athletics track with the phrase "LADIES AND GENTLEMEN THEY CALL US BSS”, which is the lyrics of BSS’ 'Unstoppable', so it has nothing to do with the concept of the new album. It stimulated the curiosity of fans. Boo Seok Soon is a special unit consisting of SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan (Boo Seungkwan), Dokyeom (Lee Seok Min) and Hoshi (Kwon Soonyoung).