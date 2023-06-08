Quiz: Choose favorite shoe styles and know if SEVENTEEN members like your choice

SEVENTEEN is a boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. There are thirteen members in the group: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino are the members in this group. Since its debut, the group has dominated the Korean and global audience, achieved success, and established itself as a major player in K-pop.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

With its tenth mini album, FML, SEVENTEEN maintained its position on the US Billboard main chart for five weeks in a row. SEVENTEEN is still gaining popularity on the global music market, even though the group's official activities have ended. Likewise, FML recovered the best position on the World Album outline, and on both the Top Album Sales and the Top Current Album Sales charts, it recorded a two-step rise, taking third spot and partaking in a long run of prominence. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN set a new record for the highest number of copies sold in the first week of K-pop history with 4.5 million albums sold in the first week after the release, making them the only K-pop artist to sell more than 3 million copies on the first day of release worldwide.

