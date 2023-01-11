Quiz: Choose outfits for BLACKPINK and we’ll reveal if you’ll be watching their Coachella performance

BLACKPINK heats up the American music festival ‘Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival’. When announcing the 2023 lineup on the 11th (local time), 'Coachella' said, "Blackpink will perform as the headliner of this festival on April 15 and 22."

Coachella, which started in 1999 and boasts tradition and authority, is a two-week music festival held in Indio, California, USA, with about 300,000 spectators every year. The Coachella performance hall is about 92 times the size of Jamsil Stadium in Seoul, and it is a festival that exchanges not only music but also cultural trends such as fashion and lifestyle. BLACKPINK became the first K-pop girl group to appear on ‘Coachella’ in 2019. BLACKPINK became the only K-pop artist to stand on the Coachella stage with 'Headliner' and set another record.

BLACKPINK in Hyde Park Festival:

In addition, BLACKPINK will also stand as a ‘headliner’ on the stage of ‘Hyde Park British Summertime Festival’ (hereafter referred to as ‘Hyde Park’), a British music festival, for the first time as a K-pop artist in July. With this, BLACKPINK became the only K-pop artist to be simultaneously invited as a “headliner” to the largest music festivals in the US and UK, which are considered the two largest music markets in the world.

BLACKPINK’s achievements:

On January 10th, a data media outlet announced '2022 Music Video Comprehensive TOP 10 (January 1-December 15, 2022)'.This chart ranking was calculated based on the cumulative number of official music video views of artists active in Korea. BLACKPINK occupied both the first and third places on the chart. BLACKPINK’s 'Pink Venom' recorded 470 million views and 'Shut Down' recorded 270 million views, ranking first and third respectively.

BLACKPINK’s tour:

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on a world tour. Last year, they successfully completed their 14 North American concerts in 7 cities and 10 European tours in 7 cities. On the 7th and 8th, the Asian tour was launched in Bangkok, Lisa's hometown.