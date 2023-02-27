QUIZ: Choose some amazing dishes and we’ll reveal if BTS is your dinner date

BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline. BTS’ J-Hope:

On February 27, J-Hope announced on his official social media handles that he would release his solo single 'on the street' on the 3rd of next month. 'On the street' is a song of the lo-fi hip-hop genre that harmonizes easy-to-listen melodies with warm lyrics.