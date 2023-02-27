QUIZ: Choose some amazing dishes and we’ll reveal if BTS is your dinner date
BTS is a talented group of 7 members- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. Originally a hip hop group, their musical style has evolved to incorporate a wide range of genres, while their lyricism has focused on subjects including mental health, the troubles of school-age youth and coming of age, loss, the journey towards self-love, individualism, and the consequences of fame and recognition. Their discography and adjacent work has also referenced literature, philosophy and psychological concepts, and includes an alternate universe storyline.
BTS’ J-Hope:
On February 27, J-Hope announced on his official social media handles that he would release his solo single 'on the street' on the 3rd of next month. 'On the street' is a song of the lo-fi hip-hop genre that harmonizes easy-to-listen melodies with warm lyrics.
J-Hope chose 'on the street' as the motif for 'on the street', where various situations such as encounters, dreams, and memories unfold. The song's title, 'on the street', contains the complex meaning of an artist's dream that started on the street and the road J-Hope will continue to walk with fans around the world. J-Hope will also release a music video for her new solo single 'on the street' on March 3rd. Meanwhile, J-Hope canceled his recent enlistment postponement and plans to enlist soon. He is the second member of BTS to enlist after his eldest brother, Jin.
