Quiz: Choose some amazing snacks and we’ll reveal which BLACKPINK member is your bestie

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group formed by YG Entertainment, consisting of members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The group debuted in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which featured ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’, their first number-one entries on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart, respectively.

Global cookie brand Oreo and global artist BLACKPINK are collaborating. The “black” version of Oreo-Blackpink has pink strawberry cream, and the “pink” version has dark chocolate cream. Fans of Oreo and BLACKPINK can own the special goods of this BLACKPINK limited edition collaboration product. In particular, through the 'Oreo-BLACKPINK Photo Card' online site event, you can get a limited edition photo card containing BLACKPINK members.

According to the list of nominees for the '2023 Kids' Choice Awards' announced on the official website by American entertainment channel Nickelodeon on the 31st of last month, BLACKPINK and BTS are 'Favorite Music Group' category. BLACKPINK was also nominated for the 'Favorite Global Music Star' this time, and was nominated in two categories. On January 27th, Roger Federer revealed a picture taken with the four members of BLACKPINK and explained why he belatedly revealed the picture, saying, “The kids said, ‘BLACKPINK is so famous that you must post it on Instagram.’”