Quiz: Choose some delicious dishes and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Jimin will be going on a picnic date with you

Jimin , is a South Korean singer and dancer. In 2013, he made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS, under the record label BIGHIT MUSIC. Jimin has released three solo tracks with BTS: ‘Lie’ in 2016, ‘Serendipity’ in 2017, and ‘Filter’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart.

On February 15th, the Korean Committee for UNICEF said, "BTS’ Jimin donated 100 million won by participating in the 'Emergency Relief for Children Victims of Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria'." Jimin, who participated in this emergency relief and practiced sharing, said, "I hope it will help children affected by the earthquake."

Jimin (BTS) took first place with 33,299 votes in the Star Ranking Star Idol Men's Ranking Vote for the 2nd week of February (68th), which was held from 3:01 pm on February 9th to 3:00 pm on February 16th. With this, Jimin has risen to the throne for 68 consecutive weeks. In the vote that day, 2nd place BTS’ V (21,422 votes), 3rd place BTS’ Jin (14,379 votes), 4th place BTS’ RM (2116 votes), and 5th place BTS’ SUGA (1969 votes) were named.