Quiz: Choose some delicious dishes and we’ll reveal if Stray Kids will be joining you for a fun dinner date

Stray Kids is a South Korean boy band formed by JYP Entertainment through the 2017 reality show of the same name. The group is composed of eight members: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N.

Stray Kids’ activities:

On the 30th, The Primers announced that Stray Kids members Changbin and Hyunjin were registered as members of the Honors Club by donating 100 million won each for emergency relief for victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. The Promise said, “Through the donations made by Changbin and Hyunjin, customized basic living items and medical supplies for emergency treatment are provided to the disaster-vulnerable class in the blind spot of Turkey and Syria, so that the victims can lead a safer daily life. We have laid the foundation for what we can do,” they said. On the other hand, The Promise Honors Club becomes a member of sponsors who have sponsored more than 100 million won in temporary and cumulative support, or who consistently take the lead in practicing the value of hope and promise with The Promise.

