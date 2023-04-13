Quiz: Choose some delicious Indian fusion dishes and we’ll reveal which BTS member will be your dinner date

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boy band formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, who co-write or co-produce much of their material. According to the latest chart released by Oricon on the 12th (as of April 17), the digital single 'Dynamite' released by BTS in August 2020 recorded 1,845,716 weekly plays in the 'Weekly Streaming Ranking' and accumulated Achieved 700 million playbacks (about 701.1 million times).

With this, BTS set a record of '700 million streams’ for the second time in the history of Oricon's 'Streaming Ranking'. BTS is the first in history to achieve 700 million cumulative plays, both as a male artist and as an overseas artist. 'Dynamite' is a bright and upbeat disco-pop genre, and it is a song that contains a message of hope from BTS to the world. At the time of its release, it topped many Oricon charts and has been steadily loved to this day.

