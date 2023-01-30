Quiz: Choose some delicious savory dishes and we’ll reveal if Ji Chang Wook is your dinner date

Ji Chang Wook rose to fame for playing the lead role of Dong Hae in daily drama series Smile Again and had notable lead roles in television series such as Warrior Baek Dong Soo, Empress Ki, Healer, The K2, Suspicious Partner, Melting Me Softly, Backstreet Rookie, Lovestruck in the City, The Sound of Magic and If You Wish Upon Me.

Ji Chang Wook, Wi Ha Joon and Im Se Mi had confirmed their appearances while announcing that the new original series ‘Worst Evil’ would be released in 2023. 'Worst Evil' is a crime action drama about an investigation that started in Seoul, South Korea, to break down the drug trade triangle between Korea, China and Japan.

Ji Chang Wook will play the role of Park Joon Mo, a police officer who infiltrates an organization to investigate drugs, and will show off an intense transformation. Wi Ha Joon plays Jung Ki Cheol, the boss of an emerging criminal organization, and presents a character full of personality and unstoppable charm. In addition, Lim Se Mi will play the role of Yu-jeong Yu, a police officer who participates in drug investigations and Park Joon Mo's wife, and will give off solid acting skills.