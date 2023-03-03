QUIZ: Choose some drinks and we’ll reveal if BLACKPINK is your bestie or dinner date

BLACKPINK consists of four members- Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. They are a global group that have established solo careers too, they have given popular tracks like Ddu-Du-Ddu-Du, Pink Venom, Shut Down, Kill This Love, How You Like That and more.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie left for Malaysia on the afternoon of the 3rd to attend the 'BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR BORN PINK' schedule. On this day, Jennie appeared at the airport wearing sunglasses. Jenny, who recently got a scar on her face while working out, did not cover her face with a mask or something. BLACKPINK’s is currently on a world tour. On March 4, they will perform at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The world tour is until June.

On the morning of March 3rd, Jisoo posted a photo with the caption, "It was such an honor to meet Charlize Theron. Thank you for being kind to me." In the published photo, Jisoo is taking a certification shot with Charlize Theron at the event of Company D, which is active as a global ambassador together. The two smiling brightly draw attention. Meanwhile, Jisoo, who was born in 1995 and is 28 years old, debuted as BLACKPINK in 2016 and is currently running a YouTube channel called 'Happiness Index 103%' with 3.61 million subscribers.

