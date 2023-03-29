Quiz: Choose some exciting games and we’ll reveal if Cha Eun Woo will be your sporty date

Cha Eun Woo has appeared in the dramas 'My ID is Gangnam Beauty', 'True Beauty', 'Island', and the movies 'My Brilliant Life' and 'Decibel'. Expectations were raised that he would leave a strong career in filmography with 'Bulk', but in the end he was unable to establish a relationship with the work.

On March 28th, Cha Eun Woo recently got off the new OTT series 'Bulk', which he was scheduled to appear in. A high-ranking official from Man Pictures made a short statement in a phone call with this magazine that day, saying, "It is true that Cha Eun Woo has left the work." 'Bulk' is a crime film about the story of a police officer, a fixer from the mainstream world, and a prosecutor teaming up to pursue a black connection. ‘Island', starring ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, is a drama depicting the journey of characters who are destined to fight against the evil that is trying to destroy the world, and the first as well as second part has been released.

Wait for a few seconds for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: MBTI: TXT’s Taehyun, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin, Lee Young Ji, Kep1er’s Dayeon: 4 K-Pop idols that are ESTP