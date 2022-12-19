Quiz: Choose some fun and popular K-Pop songs and we’ll reveal if NCT DREAM loves your playlist

NCT Dream is the third sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. Initially intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT with an admission-and-graduation system, in which members would leave after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally) prior re-branded in 2020. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016, with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno , Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. In late 2018, the group's leader Mark was announced to graduate from the group prior to returning after the termination of the admission-and graduation system in 2020, and NCT Dream continued promoting as a seven-member group.

Commercial success of their 2019 extended play (EP) We Boom made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers domestically in 2019 and earned them Bonsang awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards. Their second and last release as a sextet was their fourth Korean-language EP, Reload (2020), which was pre-ordered over half a million times. They achieved major commercial success with the release of their first studio album, Hot Sauce (2021), whose pre-orders surpassed 1.71 million copies. It went on to become the best-selling album on the Gaon Chart in the first half of 2021 and was named Best Album at the 31st Seoul Music Awards.

NCT Dream's achievements:

Since their debut, NCT Dream have released four EPs, six singles and two studio albums and headlined one tour in Asia. Known for music reflecting youth and adolescence, growth, and the transition from innocence to rebellion, the sub-unit has been recognized internationally as one of the most notable teenaged artists of their time. They are the first and only Asian artists to appear three consecutive times on Billboard's ‘21 Under 21’ list for their industry impact on sales, streaming and social media, placing at numbers 20, 13 and 19 from 2018 to 2020. NCT Dream were also included on Time's list of the ‘25 Most Influential Teens’ of 2018.

