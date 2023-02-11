Quiz: Choose some fun drinks and we’ll reveal if BTS’ J-Hope will join you for a fun date

J-Hope is a member of BTS and is in charge of dance and rap in the group. He is known for his fluid dancing and excellent rapping skills. Recently, he released his first full solo album called Jack In The Box which gave the listeners an inside to his true personality and he tried a new version of himself- dark, gritty and powerful. His songs grabbed many new milestones for him, putting him on the map for his unique outlook and beautiful album.

According to this week's Billboard chart (as of February 11), J-Hope's solo album 'Jack In The Box' ranked 4th on the vinyl (LP) album chart. This is the second entry following the 8th place on the chart dated January 28th. According to chart data on a music ranking site, 'Jack in the Box' vinyl shipments increased by 288% compared to the previous week.

It is noteworthy that this record was set even though retail stores in the United States were unable to sell it, and consumers had to pay shipping fees that were four times the album price. 'Jack in the Box' not only entered the vinyl album chart, but also entered a total of 4 charts: 5th in 'World Album', 11th in 'Top Current Album', and 14th in 'Top Album Sales'. In the case of the 'World Album' chart, it set a record of entering for a total of 6 weeks.