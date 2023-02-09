Quiz: Choose some fun films and TV shows and we’ll reveal if BTS’ Golden Maknae Jungkook is your bestie

Jungkook is a South Korean singer. He is a member and vocalist of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jungkook has released three solo tracks as part of BTS discography: ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. He also sang the soundtrack for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho, titled ‘Stay Alive’. In 2022, he was featured on the single ‘Left and Right’ by American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, which peaked at number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

He is also called a 'genius artist' because he has not only the main vocalist , lead dancer and sub-rapper, but also composing and producing skills. Rolling Stone, a prominent American music media, announced on January 1 this year, chose Jungkook as one of the '200 Greatest Singers of All Time’ . He is the only Korean male singer to have the honor of being named. In addition, on Spotify, Korean singers achieved 800 million streams in the shortest time ever. He showed off his 'music king' aspect .

Last year, at the FIFA World Cup Qatar official opening ceremony stage He sang 'Dreamers' passionately with a powerful performance. Released on November 20th, 'Dreamers' proves its popularity by staying on the Billboard charts long after the World Cup ended.